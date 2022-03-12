Aries Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Shares of PLUG opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

