Aries Wealth Management Makes New $801,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $197.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.25. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.