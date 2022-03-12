Aries Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Stryker by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $247.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.85. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

