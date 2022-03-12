Aries Wealth Management Takes $1.50 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

DLTR opened at $147.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

