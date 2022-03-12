Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.82. Arista Networks posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

ANET traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $119.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,382. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.48. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 684,075 shares of company stock worth $83,353,269. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.