Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ) Short Interest Update

Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ARIZ opened at $9.78 on Friday. Arisz Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,037,000.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Arisz Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

