ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Position Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $40.69 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55.

