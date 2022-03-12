Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 165 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $175.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.41. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $163.41 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

