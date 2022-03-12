Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $389.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.99. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $405.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

