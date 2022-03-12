Arlington Partners LLC Invests $51,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $293.69 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,617 shares of company stock worth $72,970,279. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

