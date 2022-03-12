Arlington Partners LLC Takes $26,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,734,000 after buying an additional 1,454,740 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after buying an additional 4,307,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,931,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,654,000 after buying an additional 21,709 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,288,000 after buying an additional 1,238,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,921,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,719,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

