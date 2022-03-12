Arlington Partners LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

ETN opened at $146.92 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average of $162.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

