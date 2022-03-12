Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:AFI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 131,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,068. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.53. Armstrong Flooring has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.