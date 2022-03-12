Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on APAM. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.56%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.