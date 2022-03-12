Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $51.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

APAM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE APAM traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.79. 492,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,240. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $15,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

