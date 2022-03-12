Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.08% from the company’s current price.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.23.

Get Asana alerts:

NYSE ASAN opened at $34.56 on Thursday. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.82 per share, with a total value of $11,455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $97,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Asana by 8,284.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth about $114,444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.