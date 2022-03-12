ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASGN. Truist Financial upped their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $105.66 on Friday. ASGN has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.89 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of ASGN by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.