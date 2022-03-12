Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE AHT opened at $8.18 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $282.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($16.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after buying an additional 120,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 276,259 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

