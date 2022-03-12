Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 4.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $10.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $687.04. 814,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,935. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $793.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $869.80. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.25.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

