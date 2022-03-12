Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABF. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.72) to GBX 2,470 ($32.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.38) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,536.67 ($33.24).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,699 ($22.26) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,939.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,932.53. The company has a market cap of £13.45 billion and a PE ratio of 28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,584.50 ($20.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.64).

In other news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.41), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,047,206.08).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

