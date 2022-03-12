Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,139,000 after purchasing an additional 779,939 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 90.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 595,360 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth approximately $8,814,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,088,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,361,000 after acquiring an additional 150,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 712.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock worth $7,172,221. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $57.41 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

