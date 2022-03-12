Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 144,401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 5,351.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 67,434 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $360.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.30. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

