Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 294 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,195,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,788. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,698 shares of company stock worth $40,792,230. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

