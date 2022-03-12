Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,993,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,927,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,181 shares of company stock worth $2,404,906. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.69 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average is $101.99.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

