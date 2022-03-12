Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.99. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $90.69 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

