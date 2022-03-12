Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,385. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.

