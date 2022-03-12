Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCOM. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. 106,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,385. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $57.33.

