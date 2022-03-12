Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Trading Up 10.7%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 113,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 21,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

