Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.460-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.02 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

ADSK traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,955. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.23 and a 200 day moving average of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $192.11 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,229 shares of company stock worth $873,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

