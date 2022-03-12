Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Insider Michael Praeger Buys 69,500 Shares of Stock

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Avant Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

