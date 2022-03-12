Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Insider Michael Praeger Buys 69,500 Shares of Stock

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of AVDX stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Avant Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69.
Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Avant Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avant Diagnostics (AVDX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.