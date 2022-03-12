AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) to Release Earnings on Monday

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
