Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $30.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $206,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $571,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,304 shares of company stock worth $1,520,070. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 2.20. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

