Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Get Avid Technology alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVID. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.