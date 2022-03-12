Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Avient has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avient to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $48.92 on Friday. Avient has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Avient by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Avient by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

