Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,880 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

