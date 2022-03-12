AXT’s (AXTI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

AXT stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $292.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in AXT by 98.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of AXT by 27.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 164,871 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 8.5% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 606,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 125.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

