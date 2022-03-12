B. Riley Comments on Century Casinos, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Century Casinos in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.91. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.