B. Riley Comments on Entera Bio Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,134.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $50.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.58. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entera Bio by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

