B. Riley Lowers Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target to $3.00

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASPU. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter worth about $2,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

