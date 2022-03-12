Baader Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €72.00 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been given a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($95.65) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($76.63) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €81.79 ($88.90).

Shares of ETR:COP opened at €46.20 ($50.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 38.01. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €46.20 ($50.22) and a 1 year high of €82.80 ($90.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

