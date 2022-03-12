Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at HC Wainwright

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti raised Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.50.

BCPC stock opened at $133.51 on Tuesday. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $119.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $50,016,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,844,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,699,000 after purchasing an additional 93,909 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Balchem by 112.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 83,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $13,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

