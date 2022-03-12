Banano (BAN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $89,579.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $12.97 million and $89,579.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,671 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,641,197 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

