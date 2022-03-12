Bank of America Lowers Cactus (NYSE:WHD) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WHD. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Cactus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NYSE:WHD opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,609 shares of company stock worth $2,463,629 over the last 90 days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cactus by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,641,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after buying an additional 401,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after buying an additional 383,043 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

