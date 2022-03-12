Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $37,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 361,812 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,120,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 184,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 177,231 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

