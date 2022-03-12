Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,768 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 526,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $37,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $1,570,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 721.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 109,221 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 99,988.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NGVT opened at $63.61 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

