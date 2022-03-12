Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,193 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 805,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $36,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 85,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

BHF stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

