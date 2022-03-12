Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 958,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $40,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1,024.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 117,197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

