Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HSBC from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.60 million, a P/E ratio of 216.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Baozun by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baozun by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

