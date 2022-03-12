Barclays Cuts Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 400

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 343 ($4.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 350.75 ($4.60).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 283.57. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,152.75). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 836 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,282.28 ($2,990.41). Insiders acquired a total of 2,671 shares of company stock worth $773,976 over the last three months.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

