Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.21) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 262 ($3.43).

BARC stock opened at GBX 161.10 ($2.11) on Thursday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The company has a market capitalization of £27.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.43.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($146,817.22).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

